Fallingstar (iOS game, 2018)

Fallingstar (iOS game, 2018) fractals game design ios app icon
I worked with Pixelmator and Photoshop to create this icon for my app.

For more (including screenshots), see https://www.behance.net/gallery/125663333/Fallingstar-iOS-app-2018

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
