Vintage Logo | Mantici Baba

This is a design for Turkey's primary dumpling distributor; “Mantici Baba”. They reached out to me to update their brand design to move forward in their business.

Check my Process Video

Their company started in 1995; at home through their grandmother's cooking. Their grandmother would make dumplings and her two sons would sell them on foot and through public transport.

As time passed and their business grew, their grandson begin to take the business into the future. They are currently Turkeys #1 Dumpling Producer and service over 7,000 stores across Turkey. They value customer satisfaction and hope with a new brand design their business will grow even further. They chose to have an illustration of their uncle as the main design.

