Music Player Vol.2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A second version of the Music Player I did a while back. Decided to make the new version which is a lot more accessible; with different colors which have much more contrast than last time, and the crucial buttons are bigger, easier to spot and overall easier to use and the UI itself is more pleasing to the eyes. Kept the same song because it's awesome ;D