Namik Durakovic

Music Player Vol.2

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic
  • Save
Music Player Vol.2 led zeppelin music player uxdesign uxui ux vector uidesign illustration figma dailyui design branding logo graphic design ui
Download color palette

A second version of the Music Player I did a while back. Decided to make the new version which is a lot more accessible; with different colors which have much more contrast than last time, and the crucial buttons are bigger, easier to spot and overall easier to use and the UI itself is more pleasing to the eyes. Kept the same song because it's awesome ;D

Namik Durakovic
Namik Durakovic

More by Namik Durakovic

View profile
    • Like