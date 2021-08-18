Animasus

WIP LA Logo

Animasus
Animasus
  • Save
WIP LA Logo rainbow playful logo colorful logo colorful work in progress wip e-commerce vector illustration branding logo design graphic design
Download color palette

A logo suite for the wonderful team over at https://w-i-p.la/

Animasus
Animasus
Los Angeles based Art Director & Designer & Illustrator

More by Animasus

View profile
    • Like