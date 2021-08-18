Andrea Lin
Interactive dashboards enhance your storytelling

Animated data visualizations are not only creative and intuitive but are also an effective way to explain your story. These charts capture data changes over time, gain insights on trends, allow you to connect the dots, and enable informed decision-making. Start creating your interactive content!

