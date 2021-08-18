Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Components Web App | Power.eco ⚡️

Components Web App | Power.eco ⚡️ dashboard animation power currency coupons input minimal green kit user interface desktop uxui ui design user experience web app electricity ecology design system components ethical design
Hi friends! 👋🏻

ℹ️ It is a project done a few years ago, the name and the logo have been changed for privacy reasons.

I present you today a small part (the components) of the work that was done for this big web app, created in an ethical design approach.

About:
Power.eco is a platform that aims to use the energy transition as a leverage to develop responsible consumption. To do this, a low-tech digital currency is created: the "Power ⚡️". This fun currency is backed by actions with measurable and recurring positive impact, such as the production of electricity from renewable sources. The "Power ⚡️" provide access to promotional offers on responsible products.

