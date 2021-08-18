Components Web App | Power.eco ⚡️

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 👋🏻
ℹ️ It is a project done a few years ago, the name and the logo have been changed for privacy reasons.
I present you today a small part (the components) of the work that was done for this big web app, created in an ethical design approach.
About:
Power.eco is a platform that aims to use the energy transition as a leverage to develop responsible consumption. To do this, a low-tech digital currency is created: the "Power ⚡️". This fun currency is backed by actions with measurable and recurring positive impact, such as the production of electricity from renewable sources. The "Power ⚡️" provide access to promotional offers on responsible products.
Hope you guys will like it and let me know your thought's on that.
----
🔥 You can also follow my work on Instagram & Behance.
💙 As usual press L to share your love!
----
Thanks ✌🏻