Ferrstudio.ch | Studio 3D design | Christopher Fernandes

Landing page for #NFT Game

Landing page for #NFT Game cyberpunk castle nft art nft ui 3d landing page 3d hero hero onepage landingpage octane c4d vector branding 3d artist 3d website 3d design figma
Contact : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ferrstudio/
Mail : Christopher@ferrstudio.com

I made this hero for a web app game, you can buy castle in NFT and trade with other people. All the design is made with figma and c4D and octane.

I create a new style with castle + cyberpunk

