Fast 1-Click Headless Checkout Experience

This is our "headless checkout" shopping experience. This basically allows users to buy from literally anywhere without going to an ecommerce site.
Imagine you are watching a YouTube video. You scan the QR code on the screen and boom, that mechanical keyboard you were looking at is already on its way.
Just as a QR code it can also be a WhatsApp message with a link, an email or a blog post.
So easy. So Fast.
