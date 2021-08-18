Nico
Fast 1-Click Headless Checkout Experience

This is our "headless checkout" shopping experience. This basically allows users to buy from literally anywhere without going to an ecommerce site.

Imagine you are watching a YouTube video. You scan the QR code on the screen and boom, that mechanical keyboard you were looking at is already on its way.

Just as a QR code it can also be a WhatsApp message with a link, an email or a blog post.

So easy. So Fast.

1-click login & checkout for the entire internet.

