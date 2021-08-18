Sean Gartland
Demand.io Rebrand 2021

Demand.io Rebrand 2021 ecommerce logo typography web design rebrand branding
Say hello to Demand.io! 👋 I think we can all agree 2020 wasn't the greatest, right? We've been hard at work entering the new year with a refreshed perspective and reinvigorated passion for making ecommerce work better for everyone!

Our Head of Product & Design Sean spearheaded the refresh of our logo, company typeface and color palette.

See it in action 👉 https://demand.io

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
