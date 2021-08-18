3D PENCIL ICON | ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR TUTORIAL

Trending designs to inspire you
NEW TUTORIAL!
School in Montenegro and many countries will start in 2 weeks and I decided that today's tutorial I will devote to one of the main student's tools in any grade, and this is a pencil!
In the tutorial we will draw a pencil from the 1st photo.
Photo 2 and 3 is an example in different colors
Photo 4 and 5 is an example of a flyer that a school can send out like invitation to the school, for example via WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook, or attach it to an email or post it on the school's website.
Come and learn! The tutorial is already on my YouTube channel!
Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P34MH19CeQ
Enjoy your studies!
Elena :)))