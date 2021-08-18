Hi, I'm Nate Barron

Sleepless

Sleepless graphic design shadows design logo idea vectors blackandwhite type gradients gradient logo
I have the hardest time falling asleep which makes most of my nights a sleepless night. I thought to myself what if sleepless had a logo....... so I designed a logo of what I think it would look like.

thanks for checking out my designs.

