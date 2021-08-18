Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kristen Cox

Bright Star Musical Option #1

Kristen Cox
Kristen Cox
  • Save
Bright Star Musical Option #1 design musical theatre theater branding logo process
Download color palette

Bright Star is a bluegrass musical with music from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell that features a baby thrown from a train into a river but somehow isn't as dark as Oklahoma. Sit with that for awhile...

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Kristen Cox
Kristen Cox

More by Kristen Cox

View profile
    • Like