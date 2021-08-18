Bright Star Musical Option #1

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bright Star is a bluegrass musical with music from Steve Martin and Edie Brickell that features a baby thrown from a train into a river but somehow isn't as dark as Oklahoma. Sit with that for awhile...