Zack MacTavish

Giga

Zack MacTavish
Zack MacTavish
Hire Me
  • Save
Giga 3d zachary mactavish zack mactavish vector logo dailyuichallenge branding uidesign design ux ui
Download color palette

Giga is a new product due for launch in October, 2021. The product is an informational tool for local newspapers to add to their digital suite. This shot is a peek at a design iteration of a landing page section.

Zack MacTavish
Zack MacTavish
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zack MacTavish

View profile
    • Like