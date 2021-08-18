Namik Durakovic

Health & Sports App Analytics

mobile app chart analytics sports health uxdesign uxui ux vector uidesign illustration figma dailyui design branding logo graphic design ui
Health App Analytics I did for #DailyUI #018.
The task was to make just one and any analytics chart, but because this is for practice and learning I decided to make 3 screens with "widgets" for a health and sports tracking app. Hope you guys like it!

