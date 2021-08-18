Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sucrette Bakery

Commissioned for a new project of a bakery shop characterized by high cuisine and great taste of their products.

Sucre: sugar in french referring to the great variety of desserts and cakes.
Ivette: name of the owner of the project.
*Sucre-tte

Many attempts to get the best strokes.

In the next post you will see the monogram for the branding applications.

