Sucrette Bakery

Commissioned for a new project of a bakery shop characterized by high cuisine and great taste of their products.
Sucre: sugar in french referring to the great variety of desserts and cakes.
Ivette: name of the owner of the project.
*Sucre-tte
Many attempts to get the best strokes.
In the next post you will see the monogram for the branding applications.