Understanding lifestyle choices is the key to Coca-Cola sales and the company has a long history of integrating popular music into its product lifestyle to harness the loyalty of its consumers, mainly teenagers, to its brand.

Hence using distinctive elements from the universe of pop rock music and Coca-Cola, this campaign is aimed at recreating the mood and feel of each decade’s music from the 60’s to the 80’s by featuring the legends of rock music that have previously collaborated with Coca-Cola as well.

To view the full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/84957187/Coca-Cola-THE-ROCK-COLLECTION

