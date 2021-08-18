Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
This is a fitness app I designed called, Mindset. Purpose of this project is to create lasting exercise habits for people.
Hope you enjoy! Your feedback and comments are always appreciated :)
Check out my portfolio for more details:
https://zeynepcitaci.squarespace.com/
Have a project in mind? Let's connect:
zeynepcitaci@gmail.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zeynep-citaci/