Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jonatan Cardenas

Recipe App

Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas
  • Save
Recipe App appdesign app recipe recipes design ui ux interface uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign
Download color palette

Hi Friends! 👋
Do you want to cook like a chef? today I made an exploration of the Recipe Application. This application is useful for giving you the best recipes for cooking

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me
-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
cardenasjonatan9@gmail.com

Follow on Instagram and Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Jonatan Cardenas
Jonatan Cardenas

More by Jonatan Cardenas

View profile
    • Like