Hi there,
Here's a sneak peak of my advice app called, Expertease. Expertease is a platform designed to help people find experts in any given field. Please feel free to leave any comments or questions :)
Check out my portfolio for more details:
https://zeynepcitaci.squarespace.com/
Have a project in mind? Let's connect:
zeynepcitaci@gmail.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zeynep-citaci/