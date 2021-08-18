First Point Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a Letter mark logo design concept for "First Point". The combination of F & P with a point is included in the logo. If you need a professional logo design knock me below.
Email: mxvect@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801610632737
