Warrior Soccer Training Responsive Branding Kit

Here is a look at more of the responsive branding kit created for Warrior Soccer Training
I love the versatility of these marks and how all of these colors work so nicely together. I find myself liking these colors more and more every day!
Do you have a favorite color scheme? #eckerdesignco