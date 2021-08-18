Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Mahadi Hassan

Business Card Design

Md Mahadi Hassan
Md Mahadi Hassan
  • Save
Business Card Design minimal card mocokup id card business card card
Download color palette

Hello
Creative people
Please have a look at My News Bussines Card Design.
Let us know your opinion and Stay with us Happy Designing.
Card size: 55x90mm and 90x55mm

Client: Canvas Paddler

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Md Mahadi Hassan
Md Mahadi Hassan

More by Md Mahadi Hassan

View profile
    • Like