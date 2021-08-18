Warrior Soccer Training Logo

Very thrilled to share the main logo mark I recently created for Warrior Soccer Training. It was such a pleasure working with Ashley to help bring her vision to life!

These dark and light applications show how the logo and colors can either intensify the brand or tone it down and make it more approachable. This is only a sneak peek of this responsive branding kit. I cannot wait to share the rest of it!

Make sure to check out Warrior Soccer Training and give them a follow. They have offerings for everyone! While Ashley and her team focus on footwork drills, she adds creativity with some intense fitness exercises. #eckerdesignco