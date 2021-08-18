Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Autumn

The Silver Web book 1

Autumn
Autumn
The Silver Web book 1
A design for the centerpiece of a book cover that is part of the Silver Web series. The "web" was drawn with multiple vector lines to create the spider web look that is described in the books with added glints and texture to hint at the tiny quartz crystals of the web. The tree was hand drawn while the animal elements were photo-composited with added shadows and highlights.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Autumn
Autumn

