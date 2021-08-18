The Silver Web book 1

Trending designs to inspire you
A design for the centerpiece of a book cover that is part of the Silver Web series. The "web" was drawn with multiple vector lines to create the spider web look that is described in the books with added glints and texture to hint at the tiny quartz crystals of the web. The tree was hand drawn while the animal elements were photo-composited with added shadows and highlights.