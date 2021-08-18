Robert Wesseling

Blender Studio Lighting - EEVEE to Cycles

Blender Studio Lighting - EEVEE to Cycles
Soon it's possible to bake your own HDRI with the EEVEE Production Suite. So you can render your animation also in Clycles(X).

EEVEE Production Suite is a Blender Studio Lighting addon. It is the fastest way to produce media for the internet like social media, concept design and professional previews.

56+ Light setups
Bake grunges
165 Procedural materials
45 Node groups

Check the link in the profile for more info about blender studio lighting.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
