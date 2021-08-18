Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mika

The Little Moments - Journal app, Daily view

Mika
Mika
Hire Me
  • Save
The Little Moments - Journal app, Daily view memory monthly daily picture moment mobile timeline post add track ui happiness mood journal diary
Download color palette

Check this out! We launched a new app. 'The Little Moments' is a free journal app that helps users to record the moments they'd like to remember.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-little-moments/id1580371760

Genau Home
https://www.thegenau.com/

Genau Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/genau_studio/

Mika
Mika
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mika

View profile
    • Like