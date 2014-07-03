Dave Seadon

Junction 26 logo

Dave Seadon
Dave Seadon
Hire Me
  • Save
Junction 26 logo junction26 logo lettering texture text typography hand-lettering
Download color palette

Logo design for Junction 26, a new live music venue opening in Newport South Wales.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Dave Seadon
Dave Seadon
Appreciator of beautiful brands and creative web design
Hire Me

More by Dave Seadon

View profile
    • Like