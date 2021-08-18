iBroadCast - Stream Daily Music Library

The owner of this product was a very specialized person in the field of music and he helped me a lot in this direction.

This product was designed in two themes, dark and light. You can see the light theme in the next posts.

Road map of this product:

- Stakeholder interview

- Information architecture

- Wireframe

- Design system and Ui

