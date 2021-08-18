iBroadCast - Stream Daily Music Library

Trending designs to inspire you
The owner of this product was a very specialized person in the field of music and he helped me a lot in this direction.
This product was designed in two themes, dark and light. You can see the light theme in the next posts.
Road map of this product:
- Stakeholder interview
- Information architecture
- Wireframe
- Design system and Ui
