Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Willian Matiola

Larguei Hero Section

Willian Matiola
Willian Matiola
  • Save
Larguei Hero Section header hero hero section website ux ui design landing page ui
Download color palette

Larguei is a Brazilian initiative that allows regular
people to buy and sell their used computer parts
to other people in an easier and cheaper way.

Check out the visual identity
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116252527/Larguei

Contact us
http://stoika.design/en/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Willian Matiola
Willian Matiola

More by Willian Matiola

View profile
    • Like