TA Icon

TA Icon ios icon logo brand tula atlas gis geo design coat of arms
Download color palette

Hi!)
A variant of "TA" app icon. This coat of arms of the Tula region.

Don't forget @2x!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Geo-information projects (GIS) - design and development

