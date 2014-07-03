Jacky Lee
Nood Storefront @ New Market, Auckland

Jacky Lee
Jacky Lee for Vend
Nood Storefront @ New Market, Auckland
I was inspired by typology of Auckland retail storefront. Spotted this one while having lunch near work and snapped a photo (attachment)!

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
