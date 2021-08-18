DailyUI : Day 3 - Camping Events Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
#DailyUI Challenge Day 3/100.
It's a shame I don't get to go camping more often because I absolutely love it. Cozying up by the fire and watching the stars? I'll take that over a beach vacation any day.
Camping has always given me a calm and relaxing feeling, so I decided to go for that theme for today's UI challenge. I've always found it useful when designers include their font choice and color palette in their posts, so I decided to do the same in hopes of someone finding my posts handy.
Looking forward to day 4!