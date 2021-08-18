Old school tattoo designs

The meaning of a Traditional dagger tattoo really comes down to the wearer of the piece. On their own, a dagger can symbolise both negative and positive qualities and experiences. This is seen through the symbolism feeling betrayed or experiencing loss. However, a dagger can also be seen to symbolise the personal characteristic of bravery or needing it as ‘protection’.

Much like other Traditional tattoo designs, it can depend on what’s put with them to determine their meaning. When placed with other imagery, the dagger is used to juxtapose the good and bad which we encounter in life. For example, you will see many traditional designs of a rose and dagger; which represents both beauty and pain or that of love and hate.