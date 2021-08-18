Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello,

Here is what I designed today. A skill sharing platform. This is a freelance project where I am working on doing the UI/UX part. I designed this in Adobe XD. The client mentioned in requirements that he needed a clean UI. He preferred the colors orange in white.

I you want UI Design, let me know at usmanjalal@gmail.com. I'll be happy to work on your UI Design Project.

