Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello,
Here is what I designed today. A skill sharing platform. This is a freelance project where I am working on doing the UI/UX part. I designed this in Adobe XD. The client mentioned in requirements that he needed a clean UI. He preferred the colors orange in white.
I you want UI Design, let me know at usmanjalal@gmail.com. I'll be happy to work on your UI Design Project.