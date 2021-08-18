easy snacks - dashboard

Hey! There is the second part of my school project that goes with the preview post "easy snacks - app".

During a 2 weeks project we had to design a complete mobile app with its dashboard for an educational establishment. We created an app to improve the use of vending machines for customers and also for operators with the dashboard.

So on this dashboard, the operator - the one who manages the machines - can have stats of its machines thanks to captors and sensors, and they can get data about their sales and stocks. They can also shut down machines and check if they are not working properly.

You can find more about this project there : [coming soon]

Press "L" if you like this dashboard!