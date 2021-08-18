Robert Wesseling

EEVEE Production Suite

EEVEE Production Suite is a Blender Studio Lighting addon. It is the fastest way to produce media for the internet like social media, concept design and professional previews.

56+ Light setups
Bake grunges
165 Procedural materials
45 Node groups

The EEVEE Production Suite is available on Blender Market.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
