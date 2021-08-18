EEVEE Production Suite is a Blender Studio Lighting addon. It is the fastest way to produce media for the internet like social media, concept design and professional previews.

56+ Light setups

Bake grunges

165 Procedural materials

45 Node groups

The EEVEE Production Suite is available on Blender Market.

#blender #blender3d #3dart #3d #blendercommunity #digitalart #blendereevee #artistsoninstagram #artoftheday #blenderrender #blenderartist #blender28 #3dmodel #tagblender #artwork #artist #blendershare #blenderstudiolighting