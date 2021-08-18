Skinner American Goods ReBrand

Trending designs to inspire you
Skinner American Goods is an amazing handcrafted Supply Co with expert attention to detail and Craftsmanship. They were looking to rebrand their prior brand "Skinner Jeans" since they were offering some awesome new leather work and more to the shop in Florida.
We got an awesome deep detailed dive into the brand and laid out a visual collection to meet the already established brand id and to take it to the next level.
With amazing vintage influence as well as a family history rooted in engineering and aviation, this brand took flight with a ghost sign inspired brand collection that can be utilized across a variety of platforms and positions.
Are you ready to become an Awfully Great Brand?