Seattle NHL Marks

Back in the fall of 2019, I had the great opportunity to work with an agency (not affiliated with Adidas in any way) to pitch a few marks for the then-unnamed Seattle NHL team. We worked with a few nickname ideas, and these are some of my favourites from about 30 marks created over 3-4 days. I would have loved to push some of these much further, as I was not over-the-moon happy with any of them, but it was an incredible and instructive experience. The accelerated timeline really helped me hone my sense of what I think works/doesn't work in sports branding.

note - while you can pretty easily figure out the nicknames we were considering, this doesn't necessarily mean the NHL team itself had any of them on their final list.