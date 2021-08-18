Seattle NHL Marks

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Back in the fall of 2019, I had the great opportunity to work with an agency (not affiliated with Adidas in any way) to pitch a few marks for the then-unnamed Seattle NHL team. We worked with a few nickname ideas, and these are some of my favourites from about 30 marks created over 3-4 days. I would have loved to push some of these much further, as I was not over-the-moon happy with any of them, but it was an incredible and instructive experience. The accelerated timeline really helped me hone my sense of what I think works/doesn't work in sports branding.
note - while you can pretty easily figure out the nicknames we were considering, this doesn't necessarily mean the NHL team itself had any of them on their final list.