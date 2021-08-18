Nicolás Guttlein

A little break...

Nicolás Guttlein
Nicolás Guttlein
  • Save
A little break... flat textures color smoke social media message break devices work procreate photoshop character design character design digitalart illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is a representation of those moments between tasks in which we escape from reality to maybe daydream, or relax our minds, or simply check dribbble for a dose of inspiration...
Thank you all for that daily inspiration!

Nicolás Guttlein
Nicolás Guttlein

More by Nicolás Guttlein

View profile
    • Like