Creative21 - Logo Design
Creative21 is a Harare-based full service digital design agency with expertise in graphic design, website development, web hosting and custom WordPress development. Last week the design team at Creative21 reached out for a Brand identity redesign collaboration, it has been a week full of progress above is what we have done as of now, more is to come.

I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.

Let us know what you think

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
