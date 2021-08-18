🐶🍕 Made a new version of Roni, the pizza loving dog mascot of Gou Gou Pizza. A couple of years ago while i was working at @eraboystudio, the character was designed as part of the branding, and i modeled a 3D version of Roni for a printed toy. It was one of the first 3D projects ever.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

When asked by Gou Gou Pizza to make a couple of new poses por Roni, it was needed to make a couple of adjustments in order to articulate the character. It was fun going back to Roni and pose it, since it's my spirit animal.

Let's be friends on Instagram!