JAFA Lettering Animation

A small motion graphic I created to help promote my new t-shirt / sweatshirt design (http://store.aucklandia.com/products/jafa-sweatshirt).

Just Another E(F)ing Aucklander aka JAFA (what Aucklanders are called outside of Auckland, New Zealand).

