Check Out this Check Out Flow

We've all been working hard to learn some new Figma plugins to make our lives easier down the road. Recently we've been trying to master the Figmotion plugin, which allows users to create GIFs and MP4s without having to export all the frames to After Effects.
Today, we animated this simple checkout flow. Let us know what you think!