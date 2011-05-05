Jake Desaulniers

Showcase

Jake Desaulniers
Jake Desaulniers
  • Save
Showcase carbonjaw showcase portfolio rough draft
Download color palette

Just beginning to hash out the details. I need to make a white iPhone 4 template though.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Jake Desaulniers
Jake Desaulniers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jake Desaulniers

View profile
    • Like