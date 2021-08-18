David Hendrikson

Rookie

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson
  • Save
Rookie comic book custom artwork dog vector design animals graphic design illustration
Download color palette

So I fell in love with this rescue dog named Rookie and I really enjoyed creating a piece for him and his rescue organization DDRRR. I feel like the quote says it all! What do you think?

Follow me on instagram for more cool art www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick

David Hendrikson
David Hendrikson

More by David Hendrikson

View profile
    • Like