Watermelon

Watermelon branding vector graphic design design illustration ill logo yummy explosion planet fruits fruit watermelons watermelon
Day 3 of the 30-day flat design challenge!
This was very interesting and fun to do. Enjoyed the process.

Inspiration: @MBE
Tutorial : https://lnkd.in/gWbF9pAK
I used #adobeillustrator for this design.

Thanks to Kaity Meade for creating the challenge!

Planet watermelon
