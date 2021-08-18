Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meherunisa Baig

Gatorade- The Avengers Series

Meherunisa Baig
Meherunisa Baig
  • Save
Gatorade- The Avengers Series sports drinks drinks sports graphic designdesign advertising gatorade branding illustration design
Download color palette

A launch campaign for Gatorade for their new Marvel Avengers series aimed at attracting children and encouraging them to consume the product more often for sports and other athletic activities.
Take a look at the entire project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125515727/Gatorade-The-Avengers-Series
Thank you for watching!

Meherunisa Baig
Meherunisa Baig

More by Meherunisa Baig

View profile
    • Like