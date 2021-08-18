Countdown Timer - DailyUI

Trending designs to inspire you
Count down timer designed for a dailyUI challenge. It includes:
> Music select button that allows to select the ring sound when the timer hits zero.
> A quick timer menu on the lower left where user can choose preset timer.
> A menu button where user can select other settings such as the layout.
> The timer is paused on the right frame. Hence, the play button is seen instead of pause.