Countdown Timer - DailyUI

Countdown Timer - DailyUI dark theme dribbble clean ui app design mobile app daily design timer ui timer contrast dailyui ux ui design
Count down timer designed for a dailyUI challenge. It includes:
> Music select button that allows to select the ring sound when the timer hits zero.
> A quick timer menu on the lower left where user can choose preset timer.
> A menu button where user can select other settings such as the layout.
> The timer is paused on the right frame. Hence, the play button is seen instead of pause.

