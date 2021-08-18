Meherunisa Baig

Cover, illustrations and editorial design for “OMEGA” Magazine Pakistan; the January 2021 issue. Omega is hypothetical news magazine based and published in Pakistan that features articles regarding sports, current affairs, politics and the Pakistani culture.
This project was done for a College mid-term exam for the course “Editorial Design”
View the full project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125591033/Omega-Magazine
