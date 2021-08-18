Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bransense

FR LifeSkills Logo

Bransense
Bransense
  • Save
FR LifeSkills Logo monogram personal branding f logo branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

FR stands for the entrepreneur name; Faizal Rahman and this is his personal brand as a motivational speaker. I have tried to incorporate the letters F and R in a flag wave style to show success and finish point.
This brand is purely online as the colors are rich vibrant RGB.

What do you guys think about this?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Bransense
Bransense

More by Bransense

View profile
    • Like